FELONY ARRESTS
Carlos D. Guerrero, 22, of the 1800 block of Current Court, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:52 p.m. Feb. 1 on Woodland Drive on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Daniel K. A. Criswell, 20, of the 2600 block of Jefferson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:37 p.m. Feb. 1 on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Luis G. Garcia, 36, of Stockton was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:55 a.m. Jan. 31 on Plumas Arboga Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Anthony G. Crabtree, 26, of the 1500 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:38 a.m. Feb. 1 on North Beale Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ruben M. Lopez, 27, of the 2600 block of Date Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:25 a.m. Feb. 1 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.