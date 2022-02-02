FELONY ARRESTS
Cheyenne Slemp, 25, of the 500 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7 a.m. Feb. 1 in the 400 block of Anita Way in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael Kunde, 41, of the 400 block of Park Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 1 in the 400 block of Anita Way in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Steven Liv, 30, of the 3400 block of Jefferson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:46 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 900 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, shoplifting and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jamie Ericson, 28, of the 1800 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:15 p.m. Feb. 1 on Lincoln Road at Phillips Road in Yuba City on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a stun gun, possession of marijuana while driving, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of post release community supervision, committing a felony while released on bail, two counts of driving without a license and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Matthew Glaze, 44, of the 700 block of Sherwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:40 a.m. Feb. 1 in the 700 block of Sherwood Drive in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gary Payne, 37, of the 5500 block of Sky Park Way, Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 1 on Colusa Avenue at Shasta Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Rachel L. Graves, 38, of Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:37 a.m. Feb. 1 in the 1200 block of B Street in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.