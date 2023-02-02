Gary Haak, 28, of the 1700 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:24 p.m. Feb. 1 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Arun Ginda, 41, of the 2200 block of Mackenzie Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:31 a.m. Feb. 1 at his own residence, on suspicion of making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Josafat Soto-Hernandez, 22, of the 2300 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:33 a.m. Feb. 1 at Clark Avenue and Darrough Drive, Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.