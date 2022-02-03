FELONY ARRESTS
Gary Payne, 37, of the 5500 block of Sky Park Way, Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:10 p.m. Feb. 1 on Highway 99 at Woodward Street in Yuba City on suspicion of carjacking and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Todd Neff, 30, of the 200 block of Park Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:58 a.m. Feb. 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Darion Sandoval, 27, of the 600 block of Shasta Street, Yuba City, was arrested by Sutter County Probation at 8:55 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 500 block of Boyd Street in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and violation of post release community supervision. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joseph Resendez II, 46, of the 900 block of Albatross Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:40 a.m. Feb. 2 on Lincoln Road at Walton Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Earl Smith, 29, of the 700 block of Wilkie Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:52 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 700 block of Wilkie Way in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats, vandalism, driving without a licence, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jason Hunt, 34, of the 4900 block of Oswald Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:09 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 4900 block of Oswald Road in Yuba City on suspicion of sexual battery by restraint, lewd or lecidious acts with a child 14 years of age or younger and continued sexual abuse of a minor. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Aleman, 26, of the 2100 block of Pennington Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:52 p.m. Feb. 2 on Market Street at Bird Street in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, disorderly conduct and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jesus Martinez Martinez, 21, of the 9000 block of N Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:54 p.m. Feb. 2 on S. George Washington Boulevard at Bogue Road in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, being a felon in possession of ammunition, selling or transportation om marijuana, possession of marijuana while driving and possession of an open container while driving. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Victor Fregoso, 42, of the 1100 block of Highway 99, Gridley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:55 a.m. Feb. 1 in the 2800 block of North Butte Road in Live Oak on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joshua Reed, 23, of the 4900 block of N Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:28 p.m. Feb. 2 on Market Street at Bird Street in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.