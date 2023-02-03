FELONY ARREST

Jasen McMurray, 30, of the 1600 block of Wildflower Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:47 p.m. Feb. 2 at Joann Way and Bridge Street, on suspicion of making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

