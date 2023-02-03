Jasen McMurray, 30, of the 1600 block of Wildflower Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:47 p.m. Feb. 2 at Joann Way and Bridge Street, on suspicion of making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alejandro Moreno, 42, of the 1300 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:05 a.m. Feb. 2 at State Highway 20 and Sutter Street, Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Elexis Flores, 36, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:12 p.m. Feb. 2 at the 1000 block of Tharp Road. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.