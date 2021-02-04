FELONY ARRESTS
Zachary C. Macias, 25, of the 1700 block of El Veranda Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:54 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 900 block of Shasta Street on suspicion of driving a car without consent, evading a peace officer, and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Skyler W. Smith, 23, of the 1300 block of Paddington Way, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:16 p.m. Feb. 3 on Arboga Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jonathon M. Luna, 20, of the 100 block of Percy Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:59 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 1100 block of Tharp Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.