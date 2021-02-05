FELONY ARRESTS
David A. Williams, 39, of the 2400 block of Huston Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:03 p.m. Feb. 4 at C Street and Sixth Street on suspicion of evading a peace officer, vehicle theft, and receiving a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kamaldeep S. Bassi, 36, homeless, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:24 p.m. Feb. 4 at K Street and Gum Street, Live Oak, on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Fabian E. Alferez, 25, of Rancho Cordova, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 700 block of Yuba Street on suspicion of kidnapping, rape, threatening to commit a crime, assault with deadly weapon, and intimidating a witness or victim. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Dale R. Johnson, 58, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:35 a.m. Feb. 4 at North Beale Road and Feather River Boulevard on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
David A. Williams, 39, of the 2400 block of Huston Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:03 p.m. Feb. 4 at C Street and Sixth Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.