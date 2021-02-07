FELONY ARRESTS
Brooks A. Burkhardt, 37, of the 1800 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 9:20 a.m. Feb. 5 at his own residence on suspicion of a lewd act with a child under 14. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jonathan Tovar, 22, of the 100 block of Via Roberto, Olivehurst, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 10:02 p.m. Feb. 5 at Plumas Street and Bridge Street on suspicion of evading police and hit and run causing death. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Oscar Magdaleno, 27, of the 400 block of Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 4:01 p.m. Feb. 5 at State Route 99 at Laurel. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cody J. Weston, 28, of the 1200 block of Kenny Drive, Sutter, was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 11:15 p.m. Feb. 5 at State Route 99 east of Bogue Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.