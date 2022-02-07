FELONY ARRESTS
Tara Stancil, 37, of the 300 block of Aylor Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:40 p.m. Feb. 5 on Franklin Road at Nantucket Way on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jonathan Peterson, 44, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:49 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 600 block of Taber Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of ammunition, committing a felony while released on bail, violation of parole and four counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Steven Tapp, 27, of the 600 block of Jacobs Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:16 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 300 block of Dorman Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, false imprisonment and violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Connor Norris, 31, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:32 p.m. Feb. 5 at the 7-11 on Market Street in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, identity theft, petty theft, four counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Raquel Angeles, 32, of the 1700 block of Oleander Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:55 p.m. Feb. 4 at the 1100 block of Harter Parkway, Yuba City, on suspicion of vandalism, prior felony conviction and sentencing enhancement. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kristopher Hawkins, 40, of the 1500 block of Jones Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:48 a.m. Feb. 5 at the 4500 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Robert Hall, 19, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 5 on Bridge Street at Linden Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and reckless driving. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Bobby Reynolds, 42, of the 200 block of Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:03 a.m. Feb. 5 in the 600 block of Almond Street in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Eric Babin, 47, of the 9600 block of Leyton Court, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 700 block of Lask Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and possession of an opium pipe. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Saul Hernandez, 23, of the 1400 block of Stafford Way, Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:36 a.m. Feb. 4 at B Street and Park Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Phillip Rojas, 36, of the 600 block of Cassidy Avenue, Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:10 p.m. Feb. 4 at the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.