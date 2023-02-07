Richard Corey, 58, of the 80 block of Morton Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:15 a.m. Feb. 6 at Bridge Street, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Leoncio Romero, 53 of the 1200 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12 p.m. Feb. 6 at the 1000 block of Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, on suspicion of making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Patrick Culbertson, 56, of the 1200 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:35 p.m. Feb. 6 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Mohammad Khan, 44, of the 1300 block of El Dorado Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:03 p.m. Feb. 6 at his own residence, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more), receiving a known stolen vehicle/vessel. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Desiree Smith, 24, of Gridley, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:12 p.m. Feb. 6 at the 9800 block of State Highway 99, Live Oak, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon likely causing great bodily injury. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Chera Center, 49, of the 3800 block of South Walton Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:22 p.m. Feb. 6 at Walton Avenue and Lamino Del Flores. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Steven Blaise, 28, of the 1300 block of Sicard Street, Marysville, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 9 p.m. Feb. 6 at Plumas Court and Queens Avenue. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Arthur Webb II, 57, of the 700 block of 7th Street, Marysville, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 10:33 p.m. Feb. 6 at Gray Avenue, north of McMullen Avenue. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.