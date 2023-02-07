FELONY ARRESTS

Richard Corey, 58, of the 80 block of Morton Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:15 a.m. Feb. 6 at Bridge Street, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

