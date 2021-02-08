FELONY ARRESTS
Agustin Godinez, 47, of the 4400 block of Martel Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:55 p.m. Feb. 7 on Feather River Boulevard on suspicion of cruelty to a child and DUI. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Arnold W. Schanuth, 34, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 1800 block of 11th Avenue on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Candelario Vargas Jr., 38, of Marysville was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:56 p.m. Feb. 7on Covillaud Street on suspicion of kidnapping, threatening to commit a crime, and false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Nahum J. Mora, 26, of the 1400 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 7 on Bogue Road on suspicion of robbery, threatening to commit a crime, kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, receiving known stolen property, criminal conspiracy, and evading a peace officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Francisco A. Velazquez, 23, of the 2600 block of Allen Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:14 a.m. Feb. 7 at his residence on suspicion of carrying a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Pablo N. Salinas, 33, of the 300 block of Bernard Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 p.m. Feb. 6 on suspicion of kidnapping, false imprisonment, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, obstructing or resisting an executive officer, and criminal conspiracy. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kyle A. Mize, 31, of the 1600 block of Valley View Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:23 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 2300 block of Brubaker Road on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jeffrey R. Lopez, 40, of the 2800 block of Kennedy Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:38 a.m. Feb. 6 at his residence on suspicion of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of shuriken. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jonathan Tovar, 22, of the 100 block of Via Roberto, Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:02 p.m. Feb. 5 at Plumas Street and Bridge Street on suspicion of evading a peace officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brooks A. Burkhardt, 37, of the 1800 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:20 a.m. Feb. 5 at his residence on suspicion of a lewd act with a child under 14. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Luis E. H. Castro, 24, of the 700 block of Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:43 p.m. Feb. 7 on Percy Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Miguel Gonzalez, 35, of the 2300 block of Palm Avenue, East Nicolaus, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:39 p.m. Feb. 7. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Korin K. Berryhill, 54, of the 1600 block of Franquette Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:19 p.m. Feb. 7 on East 22nd Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Juan J. Baca, 19, of the 1700 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:50 a.m. Feb. 7 on Hunn Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Crystal R. Guerrero, 43, of Valley Springs was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:22 a.m. Feb. 7 on Highway 70. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joaquin A. Arredondo Jr., 34, of the 2300 block of Cheim Boulevard, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:21 a.m. Feb. 6 in the 600 block of E Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ramandeep Singh, 28, of the 1700 block of Wildflower Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:05 a.m. Feb. 6 in the 1700 block of Franklin Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cody J. Weston, 28, of the 1200 block of Kenny Drive, Sutter, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:15 p.m. Feb. 5 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Oscar Magdaleno, 27, of the 400 block of Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:01 p.m. Feb. 5 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jonathan Tovar, 22, of the 100 block of Via Roberto, Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:02 p.m. Feb. 5 at Plumas Street and Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.