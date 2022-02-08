FELONY ARRESTS
Terrell Rice, 37, of the 1400 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:25 a.m. Feb. 7 on B Street in Yuba City on suspicion of two counts of identity theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, three counts of petty theft and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Delinda Balderas, 53, of the 2100 block of Sanborn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:02 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 1200 block of Stabler Lane in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Yonatan Cruz-Jimenez, 21, of the 1200 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:42 a.m. Feb. 7 in the 1200 block of Kenny Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and hit and run with property damage. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Corina N. Cox, 56, of the 500 block of Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:40 a.m. Feb. 7 on Fourth and B Streets in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.