FELONY arrests
Jon T. Patterson, 52, of the 3000 block of Nystrom Court, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10 p.m. Feb. 23 at his residence on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
James M. Jeremiah, 34, homeless, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:17 p.m. Feb. 23 in the 100 block of Second St., Yuba City, on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and elder abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jerry L. Bishop, 28, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:32 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 1800 block of Riverside Drive, Linda, on suspicion of felony vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Cheyenne L. Golden, 32, of Carmichael, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:47 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Hard Rock Casino on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Todd D. Newton, 39, of the 5600 block of Turner Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:14 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 1400 block of Stephenson St., Marysville, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Alex A. Magana, 30, of the 700 block of 13th St., Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:10 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 610 block of B St. on suspicion of battery against a peace officer, obstructing or resisting an executive officer, and obstructing or resisting a peace officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Nirbhai S. Dhanota, 51, of the 900 block of Spiva Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:06 p.m. Feb. 21 in the 1070 block of Civic Center Blvd. on suspicion of burglary, receiving known stolen property, making a fictitious check, and forgery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ryan J. Dequine, 21, of the 1200 block of Pecos Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:54 a.m. Feb. 21 on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the consent of its owner and grand theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Anthony D. Burgan, 32, of Smartsville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:21 p.m. Feb. 20 on Highway 20 on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing ammunition while being prohibited from possessing a firearm, and possessing a large capacity magazine. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tammy R. Webb, 50, of the 400 block of Township Road, Yuba City, was arrested by NET-5 at 4:05 p.m. Feb. 20 at her residence on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Xavier T. Swails, 24, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:20 p.m. Feb. 23 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Nicolas C. Jiminez, 25, of the 500 block of Gray Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:10 p.m. Feb. 23 in the 460 block of Bridge St. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tecie L. Brown, 55, of the 1700 block of 9th Ave., Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:50 a.m. Feb. 23 on Highway 99. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ivan Treto, 19, of the 11600 block of Hill Road, Loma Rica, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:02 a.m. Feb. 21 on Highway 20. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.