FELONY arrests
Cheyenne A. Laturco, 23, of the 1100 block of Rosewood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:42 a.m. Feb. 10 on suspicion of false personation of another. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dario De La Cruz, 31, of the 1700 block of Linda Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:47 p.m. Feb. 8 on suspicion of felony DUI resulting in the bodily injury of another person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Anthony B. Thomas, 66, homeless, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:30 p.m. Feb. 8 on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime or cause great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Scott D. Anderson, 37, of the 4800 block of Fruitland Road, Loma Rica, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:42 p.m. Feb. 8 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person, negligent discharge of a firearm, cruelty to animals, and resisting arrest. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Justin A. Grooms, 36, of the 920 block of Cooper Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:11 a.m. Feb. 8 on suspicion of vehicle theft and possessing narcotics or a controlled substance. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Zachary L. Johnson, 28, homeless, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:51 a.m. Feb. 8 on Butte House Road on suspicion of a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Trinity C.N. Love-Nazareta, 19, of Oakley was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:10 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 1080 block of Harter Parkway, Yuba City, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Kyle W. Albers, 23, of the 1700 block of Mich Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at I Street and 8th Street, Marysville. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nicholas M. Stone, 26, of North Highlands was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:08 a.m. Feb. 8 on Highway 113. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Danielle J. Tejada, 22, of the 1300 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:40 a.m. Feb. 8 at her residence. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ricardo Rodriguez, 44, of the 2300 block of Drummond Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:08 p.m. Feb. 7. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.