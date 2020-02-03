FELONY arrests
Angel Almendarez, 27, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:44 p.m. Feb. 2 at 8th and E Street on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Daniel A. Gonzalez, 24, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:37 p.m. Feb. 2 at 4th and E Street on suspicion of impersonation. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Darnell J. Sims, 35, of the 430 block of Olivehurst Ave., Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 31 on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Octavio U. Ocampo-Flores, 30, of the 840 block of Gray Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:32 a.m. Feb. 2 on suspicion of assault producing great bodily injury and battery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Elonda M. Guzman, 38, of the 840 block of Gray Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 150 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, on suspicion of battery, assault producing great bodily injury, and conspiracy. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Miguel A. Vargas-Campos, 26, of Chula Vista, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 150 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, on suspicion of battery, assault producing great bodily injury, and conspiracy. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brent W. Vandorn, 34, of the 2700 block of E Onstott Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 1 on suspicion of burglary and grand theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
James H. Powell, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:02 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 1150 block of Harter Parkway, Yuba City, on suspicion of obstructing or resisting a peace officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jerome D. Hunter, 21, of Carmichael, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:35 p.m. Jan. 31 on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Esequiel B. Sanabia, 51, of the 1970 block of Waterfront Court, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:10 p.m. Feb. 2. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
David M. Rabeau, 30, of the 6200 block of Sawtelle Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:32 p.m. Feb. 2. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christopher M. Prillwitz, 35, of the 1600 block of Three Rivers Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:39 a.m. Feb. 2 at H Street and 10th Street, Marysville. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christina M. Powell, 42, of the 1500 block of Maplehurst St., Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:05 a.m. Feb. 2 on Highway 65. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Dikshant (first name not included on booking sheet), 31, of Eureka, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:05 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 420 block of 9th St., Marysville. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Courtney R. Cracknell, 22, of the 5600 block of Freestone Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 p.m. Feb. 1. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Edgar I. Diaz-Rodriguez, 28, of Lincoln, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:01 p.m. Feb. 1 at Pleasant Grove Road and Forty Mile Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.