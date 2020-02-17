FELONY arrests
Jamie E. Edwards, 41, of 12200 block of James Court, Browns Valley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:40 a.m. Feb. 16 in the 540 block of Colusa Ave., Yuba City, on suspicion of driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Javier Ortiz, 33, of Williams, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:40 a.m. Feb. 16 in the 540 block of Colusa Ave., Yuba City on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Samantha L.A. Kelly, 30, of Magalia, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:19 p.m. Feb. 15 on Highway 20 on suspicion of willfully putting a child in a situation likely to cause great bodily injury or death, evading a peace officer, and obstructing or resisting an executive officer. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Melody L. Taylor, 46, of Sheridan, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:10 a.m. Feb. 15 in the 1500 block of Poole Blvd. on suspicion of felony vandalism. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Harold O. Davis, 48, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:40 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 1300 block of Colusa Ave. on suspicion of battery against a peace officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Jorge G. Ortiz, 44, of Rio Oso, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10 p.m. Feb. 16 on Highway 99 in Pleasant Grove. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Contreras De Rosas, 38, of San Jose, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2 a.m. Feb. 16. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Andrew W. Pectol, 42, of the 2300 block of Foust St., Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:46 p.m. Feb. 15 on Highway 20 at E 22nd Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Abad Pascual-Ramirez, 42, of the 210 block of Mesa St., Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 1:47 a.m. Feb. 15. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joseph R. Mendoza, 37, of Rio Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:31 a.m. Feb. 15 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Antonio J. Evaristo, 40, of the 280 block of Percy Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:55 p.m. Feb. 14 at B Street and Percy Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Stephanie I. Burri, 48, of the 2700 block of Gold River Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:18 p.m. Feb. 14 on Garden Highway. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.