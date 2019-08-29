FELONY arrests
Sabrina L. Thomas, 25, of the 1700 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:46 a.m. Aug. 29 on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Victor M. Savage, 51, of the 2700 block of Hooper Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 900 block of Market Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose C. Aleman, 23, of the 2100 block of Pennington Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:43 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 9800 block of Highway 99 on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kyle A. Scott Bebout, 19, of the 600 block of East 22nd Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:07 a.m. Aug. 28 on Covillaud Street on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Cameron T. Rudd, 20, of the 1100 block of Whyler Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 p.m. Aug. 27 on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.