FELONY arrests
Jeffery R. Looney, 31, homeless, Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:18 p.m. July 31 on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Randy Hildreth, 42, of the 5700 block of Howsley Road, Pleasant Grove, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6 p.m. July 31 in the 3700 block of Catlett Road on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Shemia C. Ramirez, 37, of the 1700 block of East Onstott Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:09 p.m. July 31 in the 1000 block of Celestial Way on suspicion of robbery and possessing metal knuckles. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Emily R. Frappier, 40, of the 700 block of Duke Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department July 31 at her residence on suspicion of willful harm or injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nicholas R. Frappier, 43, of the 700 block of Duke Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department July 31 at his residence on suspicion of willful harm or injury and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gibbs O. Johnson, 50, of Chico, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10 a.m. July 30 at Deer Ridge Court on suspicion of illegal cultivation of marijuana and criminal conspiracy. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Mario A. Alberto-Bueso, 22, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:30 a.m. July 31 at Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.