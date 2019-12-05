FELONY arrests
Adrian C. McCauley, 19, of Rancho Cordova was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:11 p.m. Dec. 4 on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Uriel Delgado Rodriguez, 28, of the 1200 block of Hooper Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:32 p.m. Dec. 4 on suspicion of causing willful harm or great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David A. Wilson, 31, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7 a.m. Dec. 4 on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into jail. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David A. Flores, 47, of the 2400 block of Oak Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:52 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 2200 block of Stephen Way on suspicion of felony DUI - under the influence of drugs. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.