FELONY arrests
Ernest A. Wigginton, 35, of the 1700 block of Tuscany Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:18 p.m. Dec. 18 on the 3rd Street, Marysville, on suspicion of attempted burglary and attempted vehicle theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Daniel M.A. Braziel, 29, of the 5600 block of N Gledhill Ave., Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:03 p.m. Dec. 18 on suspicion of driving a vehicle without the consent of the owner and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jimmy E. Morrison, 36, of the 970 block of Marcia Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:19 p.m. Dec. 18 at his residence on suspicion of being a former felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Toni R. Hill, 32, of the 1000 block of Township Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:50 p.m. Dec. 18 on Highway 20 on suspicion of driving a vehicle without the consent of the owner. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Glenna N. Sprague, 54, of the 5900 block of Cohn Ave., Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:56 p.m. Dec. 18 on suspicion of robbery. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrest
Dee W. White, 23, of the 1900 block of Glenmore Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:23 a.m. Dec. 18. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.