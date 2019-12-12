FELONY arrests
Richard D. Malone Jr., 53, Grass Valley, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 6700 block of Cross Star Trail, Browns Valley, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Ronda L. Applegarth, 52, of the 3400 block of Erle Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:20 p.m. Dec. 11. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Courtney N. Keith, 45, of the 1500 block of Bridge St., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:19 p.m. Dec. 10 at her residence. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.