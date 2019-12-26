FELONY arrests
Octavio Ocampo-Flores, 30, of the 800 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 a.m. Dec. 25 at his residence on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Elonda M. Guzman, 38, of the 800 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:46 a.m. Dec. 25 at her residence on suspicion of corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Martin Carranza, 48, of Arbuckle was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:28 a.m. Dec. 25 at Hard Rock on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jessica M. Houston, 35, of the 8400 block of Smartsville Road, Smartsville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:20 a.m. Dec. 25 in the 2400 block of Hall Street on suspicion of corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Vernon C. Steele, 31, of the 4600 block of Pacific Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:11 a.m. Dec. 25 in the 600 block of Mayer Road on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, assault with a firearm, evading a peace officer, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, in possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of a controlled substance, and committing a felony while released on his own recognizance. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Randy F. Boone, 56, of the 2500 block of Obanion Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:06 p.m. Dec. 24 at his residence on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony G. Motley, 61, of the 1500 block of Heather Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 p.m. Dec. 24 at his residence on suspicion of abuse and threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Thomas W. May, 57, of the 800 block of Sixth Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:45 a.m. Dec. 24 at his residence on suspicion of cruelty to a child. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Khang Q. Le, 43, of Pinole was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:02 a.m. Dec. 24 in the 1100 block of Tharp Road on suspicion of burglary, robbery and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Caleb C. Hall, 34, homeless, and Randy L. Graham, 32, of the first block of Villa Grande, Olivehurst, were arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office around 10:45 a.m. Dec. 24 in the 1400 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of burglary, criminal conspiracy and possession of a controlled narcotic. They were booked into Yuba County Jail.
Adrian F. Seviane, 40, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:14 a.m. Dec. 24 on Olivehurst Avenue on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting or selling a controlled substance, and possession of a leaded weapon. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Ralph G. Torrano, 51, of the 300 block of Starbend Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:18 p.m. Dec. 25 on Garden Highway on suspicion of felony DUI. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel B. Hernandez, 24, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:43 a.m. Dec. 25 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ahmad M. M. Rahim, 20, of Carmichael was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:51 p.m. Dec. 24 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sarah N. Jensen, 22, of the 1900 block of Crystal Creek Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:04 a.m. Dec. 24 on Fifth Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Juan C. J. Cruz, 49, of the 1800 block of Hile Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:03 a.m. Dec. 24 on Bogue Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.