Police blotter: Friday, January 10, 2020
Appeal-Democrat
Jan 9, 2020

DUI arrests

Christopher J. Clavet, 31, of Fortuna, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:19 p.m. Jan. 8 on Highway 65. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.