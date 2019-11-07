FELONY arrests
Keith G. Myers, 39, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:20 p.m. Nov. 6 in the 900 block of Tharp Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of obtaining credit cards, grand theft, and attempted burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Matthew R. Marquard, 41, of the 800 block of Kelli Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 p.m. Nov. 6 in the 600 block of Market Street on suspicion of possessing or purchasing a controlled substance for the purpose of sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Danae J. Rice, 29, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 p.m. Nov. 6 in the 900 block of Market Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Makala N. Dilliplane, 19, of the 1660 block of 11th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:52 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 1770 block of Hile Avenue on suspicion of vehicle theft. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Pablo Torres-Salazar Jr., 25, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:22 a.m. Nov. 6 on suspicion of possessing a leaded weapon. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lorena L. George, 60, of the 600 block of Wilson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:20 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 1000 block of Marcia Avenue on suspicion possessing a controlled substance for sale. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Richard M. Gray, 51, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:54 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 1400 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of attempted second degree robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Gabriel W. Schamanski, 34, of the 2200 block of Melba Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:55 p.m. Nov. 6 on Sunsweet Boulevard. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.