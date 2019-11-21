FELONY arrests
Alberto Lara Bermudez, 35, of the 1900 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:04 a.m. Nov. 21 in the 1100 block of North Beale Road, Marysville on suspicion of possessing an assault weapon and carrying a concealed stolen firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kaitlynn T. Aguilar, 19, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:40 p.m. Nov. 20 in the 570 block of Church Street, Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marco A. Cabrera, 36, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:36 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 1000 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and felony vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Yhoni C. Ramirez-Rodriguez, 29, of the 270 block of Percy Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cain Mora, 28, of the 1100 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9 p.m. Nov. 19 on suspicion of manufacturing a weapon. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andre P. Ethier, 26, of Galt was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:31 p.m. Nov. 19 on suspicion of felony DUI resulting in injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Olivia C. Herrera, 30, of the 700 block of Olive Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:05 p.m. Nov. 19 at her residence on suspicion of vehicle theft and burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Ricky L. Guerrero, 30, of the 6000 block of Griffith Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:39 a.m. Nov. 21. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.