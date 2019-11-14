FELONY arrests
Joshua R. Martinez, 41, of Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1 a.m. Nov. 14 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Bhawandeep Singh, 18, of the 800 block of Gidda Loop Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:12 p.m. Nov. 13 on suspicion of perjury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alejandro L. Perez, 28, of Virginia, was arrested by Beale Air Force Base at 10:57 a.m. Nov. 12 at Beale Air Force Base on suspicion of federal charges. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.