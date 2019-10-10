FELONY arrests
Christian G. Rodriguez, 22, of the 110 block of Brock Drive, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 5:58 p.m. Oct. 9 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a firearm upon a person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Crystal I. Bickford, 32, of the 1200 block of Pamela Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:25 p.m. Oct. 9 at her residence on suspicion of burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Shawn A. Stout, 28, of the 300 block of Alemar Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:25 p.m. Oct. 9 on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Trevor J. Ardito, 20, of the 1100 block of Willow Glen Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by Sutter County Probation at 9:35 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 400 block of Center Street on suspicion of bringing drugs into jail. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joe H. Benningfield, 28, of the 5800 block of Alicia Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:58 a.m. Oct. 9 on Shasta Way on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of ammunition and bringing drugs into jail. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Octavio Rosas-Blanco, 44, of the 700 block of Forbes Avenue, Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:59 p.m. Oct. 8 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Clayton F. Barney, 42, of Smartsville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:06 p.m. Oct. 9. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.