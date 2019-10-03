FELONY arrests
Elizabeth Lopez, 39, of the 300 block of Dorman Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:50 a.m. Oct. 2 in the 500 block of Boyd Street on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Victoria G. Gonzales-Holcomb, 37, of the 800 block of Olive Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:45 a.m. Oct. 2 on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Fatina Chaney, 48, of the 660 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:01 p.m. Oct. 2. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Henry R. Flores, 36, of the 600 E 16th Street, Marysville, was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 5:03 a.m. Oct. 2. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.