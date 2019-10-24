FELONY arrests
Shawn A. Belloli, 37, of the 600 block of Mayer Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:04 a.m. Oct. 24 on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kishnai D. Smith, 24, of the 1900 block of White Oak Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:29 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 900 block of 8th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Channying J. Gross, 25, of the 1400 block of Wendell Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:10 p.m. Oct. 23 at her residence on suspicion of burglary, larceny and obtaining personal identification. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Vanessa L. Jones, 37, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:40 a.m. Oct. 23 in the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of first degree robbery. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Zachary A. Emerzian, 26, of the 560 block of A Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:32 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 100 block of Garden Highway. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.