FELONY arrests
Ollie L. Martin, 49, of Biggs was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:40 p.m. Sept. 4 in the 10000 block of Live Oak Boulevard on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Diana Medina, 59, of the 900 block of Kimball Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:20 p.m. Sept. 4 at her residence on suspicion of spousal abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Justin B. Wilson, 25, of Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 4 on suspicion of possessing a leaded weapon. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Thomas C. Rabbitt, 60, of the 1200 block of Pasado Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:08 a.m. Sept. 4 on Fifth Street on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and transporting or selling a controlled substance. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ryan J. Dequine, 20, of the 1200 block of Pecos Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:55 p.m. Sept. 3 on Ninth Street on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrest
Monica A. Johnson, 40, of the 1700 block of Coffee Creek Way, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:55 p.m. Sept. 4 on Highway 70. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.