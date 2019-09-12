FELONY arrests
Allen D. Smith, 26, of the 300 block of Alemar Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:15 p.m. Sept. 11 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and second-degree robbery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Juan C. Cedeno, 40, of Marysville was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:11 a.m. Sept. 11 in Yuba County. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Angelo M. Marks, 31, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:45 p.m. Sept. 10 on Howsley Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.