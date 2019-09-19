FELONY arrests
Raymond M. Perez, 37, homeless was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:44 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 1100 block of 10th Street on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
James L. Williams III, 30, of the 300 block of Ninth Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:17 a.m. Sept. 18 on Highway 70 on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Isidro Jaramillo Jr., 33, of the 500 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:04 p.m. Sept. 17 on Franklin Road on suspicion of evading a peace officer resulting in injury or death, driving a car without consent, hit and run and DUI. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Robert J. Blankenship, 23, of the first block of Clinton Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 8:44 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the 900 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kenneth R. Nelson, 67, of the 1200 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 17 in the 1500 block of Poole Blvd. on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jeremy T. Patty, 45, of the 1900 block of Freeman Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:36 p.m. Sept. 16 in the 600 block of Queens Avenue on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.