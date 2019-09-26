FELONY arrests
Eric J. Fontanos, 30, of the 2600 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by Sutter County Probation at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 25 at his residence on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Blake Clavelle, 18, of the 1300 block of H Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:52 p.m. Sept. 24 on suspicion of felony DUI. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Dwilynda B. Hahn, 57, of the 1800 block of Lorraine Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:12 p.m. Sept. 25 on Blevin Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Leonard H. Snyder, 59, of the 1800 block of Woodleaf Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 11:40 p.m. Sept. 24 on Highway 20. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.