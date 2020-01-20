FELONY arrests
Teresa D. Sherrill, 40, homeless, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:29 p.m. Jan. 19 on Garden Highway on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dustin Schmidt, 22, of Sacramento was arrested by Marysville Police Department at 5:34 p.m. On Jan. 19 in the 1000 block of Hobart Drive, Marysville, on suspicion of corporal injury, false imprisonment and assault with force. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brian George, 28, of the 1200 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:03 p.m. Jan. 19 on suspicion of battery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cashmere E. Wormley, 27, of the 1200 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:40 p.m. Jan. 19 at her residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joshua A. Vangieson, 28, of Lincoln was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 11:19 a.m. on Jan. 19 in the 3000 block of Rancho Road on suspicion of sexual battery and false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Octavio Rosas, 18, of the 700 block of Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 p.m. Jan. 18 on Forbes Avenue on suspicion of possession of a controlled narcotic for the purpose of sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Keith D. Dewart, 59, of the 1000 block of D Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 17 at Dollar Tree on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Matthew J. King, 32, of the 2000 block of Jilla Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:29 a.m. on Jan. 20 at the intersection of East 10 Street and Rubel Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Francis Collins, 65, of Florida was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:58 p.m. Jan. 19 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Omar Lopez-Ruiz, 25, of the 1000 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:01 a.m. on Jan. 19 at the intersection of East Linda Avenue and Hammonton Smartsville Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Maximo Jimenez-Lopez, 27, of the 1000 block of Linda Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:59 a.m. on Jan. 19. at his residence. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Omer T. Makhlouf, 26, of Yuba City was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:18 a.m. On Jan. 19 at the intersection of McGowan at Argoba. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Sharon K. Snodgrass, 59, of the 200 block of South Lawrence, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:23 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the intersection of Hall Street and Jacobs Place. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jose M. Arevalos-Juarez, 30, of Meridian was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:40 p.m. Jan. 17 on Acacia Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.