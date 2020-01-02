Felony Arrests:
Jason C. Simpson, 39, of the 8400 block of Blue Gravel Road, Smartsville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:05 p.m. Jan. 1 near his residence on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Guillermo A. Soto-Guzman, 18, of the 400 block of Page Avenue, Yuba city, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:10 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 400 block of Park Avenue on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Federico Cuadras, 39, of the 1100 block of Lost Trails Drive, Plumas Lake, was arrested by NET-5 Task Force at 12:50 p.m. Jan. 1 on Lincoln Road on suspicion of a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Stephen F. Lopez, 29, of the 900 block of East Crest Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at noon on Jan. 1 in the 1400 block of Clark Avenue on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, criminal threats, false imprisonment, and kidnapping. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jorge F. Cortez-Garcia, 32, of the 1800 block of Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 800 block of Forbes Avenue on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joseph L. O’Hair, 36, of the 2700 block of Plete Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:38 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 1700 block of Third Avenue on suspicion of possessing a controlled narcotic. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Beaumont A. Burgess, 42, of Pollock Pines and Erika L. Silva, 30, homeless, were arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2 a.m. Jan. 1 on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. They were booked into Yuba County Jail.
Christian Arias, 19, of the 1800 block of McGowan Parkway, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:23 a.m. Jan. 1 on East 17th Street on suspicion of evading a peace officer and DUI. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Rafael J. Garcia, 30, of the 700 block of Orange Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:43 p.m. Dec. 31 at his residence on suspicion of false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Carl S. Byrd Jr., 37, of Williams was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:50 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 1300 block of Bamboo Street on suspicion of transporting a controlled narcotic. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Fabian Mendoza, 18, of the 1700 block of Linda Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11 a.m. Dec. 31 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jon T. Nickel, 30, of the 500 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:10 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 1700 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of spousal abuse and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tammy A. Keeton, 52, of the 400 block of North Walton Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:40 a.m. Dec. 31 at her residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Hector R. T. Hernandez, 45, homeless was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:12 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 1900 block of Live Oak Boulevard on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI Arrests:
Dennis L. Mims, 37, homeless was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:18 p.m. Jan. 1 on Seventh Avenue. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Daisy Campos, 26, of the 2000 block of Taylor Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:28 a.m. Jan. 1 on Bridge Street. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Matthew T. Brown, 19, of the 700 block of Bowers Way, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 4:03 a.m. Jan. 1. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Olivia M. Jimenez, 40, of the 1900 block of Fernwood Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:20 a.m. Jan. 1 on Highway 70. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Leanna Hill, 23, of the 1300 block of Maple Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:31 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 1200 block of Bridge Street. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Phillip J. Rojas, 34, of the 600 block of Cassidy Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:20 p.m. Dec. 31. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ross E. Lockwood, 23, of the 1200 block of Divver Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:24 a.m. Dec. 31 on B Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.