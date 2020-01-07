Felony Arrests:
Silvia Chavez-Tellez, 32, of Gridley, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:18 a.m. Jan. 6 in the 9800 block of Garnet Way, Live Oak, on suspicion of abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ezra C. Boals, 41, of the 700 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5 a.m. Jan. 6 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and threatening to commit a crime or cause great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brandon W. Nix, 38, of the 620 block of E 16th St., Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:46 a.m. Jan. 6 on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI Arrest:
Christopher B. Wilkins, 59, of Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:49 a.m. Jan. 7 in the 4400 block of W Butte Road, Live Oak. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.