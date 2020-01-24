Felony Arrests:
Kamrin S. Robinson, 23, of the 400 block of Robinson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 23 on suspicion of driving a car without consent and being in possession of a stolen vehicle. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ryan J. Dequine, 20, of the 1200 block of Pecos Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:20 a.m. Jan. 23 on Nicolas Avenue on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jeremiah S. Dennis, 28, of the 700 block of 12th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 a.m. Jan. 23 on suspicion of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI Arrests:
Amanda L. Pfeil, 41, of the 1100 block of Marina Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:29 a.m. Jan. 23 at her residence. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Haylee L. Morrison, 22, of the 3600 block of Water Leaf Street, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:13 p.m. Jan. 22 on Highway 99. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.