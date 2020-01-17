Felony Arrests:
Bradley D. Zinola, 31, of Grass Valley was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:36 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 5800 block of Feather River Boulevard on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Wayne M. Baker, 48, of Shasta Lake was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 1100 block of Tharp Road on suspicion of burglary and grand theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Allen C. Simmons, 24, homeless was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5 p.m. Jan. 15 on 10th Street on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jared C. Spade, 23, of the 4300 block of Martel Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:14 a.m. Jan. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled narcotic. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI Arrests:
Thomas R. Perez, 46, of the 200 block of East 12th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:50 a.m. Jan. 17. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Thomas E. Jessen, 58, of the 6000 block of Griffith Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:54 p.m. Jan. 16 on North Beale Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Randall R. Waters, 25, of the 600 block of Toddwick Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:37 p.m. Jan. 15 near Colusa Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Adrian Brambila-Silva, 30, of the 1700 block of Seventh Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:17 p.m. Jan. 15 on Shasta Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.