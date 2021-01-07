FELONY ARRESTS
Joseph L. Turner, 26, of the 10000 block of Larkin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:35 a.m. Jan. 6 on Nevada Street on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Surjit S. Cheema, 42, of the 1600 block of Tamarack Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:26 a.m. Jan. 6 at his residence on suspicion of a felony in possession of a firearm and ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, and brandishing a firearm at a peace officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Daminike D. L. A. Barganier, 37, of the 2100 block of Sampson Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:06 p.m. Jan. 6 on I Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.