FELONY ARRESTS
Joshua I.C. Rojas, 30, of the 400 block of Church Street, Lodi, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:03 a.m. Jan. 7 on D Street at Third Street in Marysville on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, evading and receiving a stolen vehicle. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Michael D.R. Collier, 25, of the 1500 block of N. Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:31 p.m. Jan. 7 on Ninth Street at E Street in Marysville on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Joseph W. Denson, 36, of the 900 block of Fourth Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at Mountain Mikes in Marysville on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Eric Goodrick, 31, of the 3800 block of Colusa Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:45 a.m. Jan. 8 in the 3800 block of Colusa Frontage Road on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, child abuse and damaging a communication device with intent to prevent help. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gerardo Montes, 37, of the 300 block of Norman Street, Gridley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:34 p.m. Jan. 8 in the 600 block of Kiley Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of manufacturing or sale of a leaded pipe or cane, criminal threats, burglary, three counts of violating a court order to prevent domestic violence and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Aaron Mackey, 45, of the 1100 block of Larry Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:08 a.m. Jan. 7 in the 1100 block of Larry Way in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and child endangerment. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
David Parham, 24, of the 1200 block of Standish Circle, Lincoln, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:15 a.m. Jan. 7 in the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of grant theft, second degree burglary and unauthorized computer access and fraud. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Robert Fisher Jr., 32, of the 600 block of Chestnut Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 600 block of Plumas Street in Yuba City on suspicion of two counts of check fraud, second degree burglary and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Randy Gilbertson, 32, of the 10200 block of Larkin Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:11 p.m. Jan. 5 on Rocca Way south of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a stun gun, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, two counts of providing false information to a peace officer, three counts of failure to appear, resisting arrest and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kylie Meck, 21, of the 9700 block of P Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:54 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 9600 block of Q Street in Live Oak on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, second degree burglary and violation of probation. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Nathan Kirk, 24, of the 1400 block of Highway 99, Gridley, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:58 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 9600 block of Q Street in Live Oak on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, first degree burglary, vandalism, receiving known stolen property, commiting a felony while released on bail and violation of post release community supervision. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Eduardo Garcia, 30, of the 17400 block of State Route 113, Knights Landing, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:12 a.m. Jan. 7 in the 400 block of Second Street in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, hit and run with property damage, speeding, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, resisting arrest and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jacob J. Becker, 29, of Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:24 p.m. Jan. 7 on northbound Highway 70 on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Michelle Maher, 32, of the 4800 block of Sunset Terrace, Fair Oaks, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:48 a.m. Jan. 8 on Highway 99 at Sankey Road. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Thomas Condrey, 64, of the 1500 block of Heather Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:40 p.m. Jan. 8 in the 1500 block of Heather Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of disorderly conduct while under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ryan Nelson, 35, of 15 Michigan Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:19 a.m. Jan. 7 in front of 18 Main Street in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Quincy Lartigue, 22, of the 1100 block of Casita Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:59 a.m. Jan. 6 on Shasta Street at Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a license and failure to provide valid vehicle registration. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Larry Rymer, 39, of the 1300 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jonathan Aldana Cruz, 27, of the 1100 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:40 p.m Jan. 6 on B Street at Percy Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.