FELONY ARRESTS

Joshua I.C. Rojas, 30, of the 400 block of Church Street, Lodi, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:03 a.m. Jan. 7 on D Street at Third Street in Marysville on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, evading and receiving a stolen vehicle. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

