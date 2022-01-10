FELONY ARRESTS
Richard Bender, 61, of the 150 block of El Verano Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:06 p.m. Jan. 6 at his own residence, on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David Mundinger Jr., 30, of the 500 block of Darrough Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:09 p.m. Jan. 7 at the 500 block of Gray Avenue, on possession of ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony Haro, 32, of the 1100 block of Third Street, Meridian, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:25 p.m. Jan. 8 in the 1100 block of Third Street in Meridian on suspicion of obstructing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Stevie Allison Hight, 29, of the 400 block of Atwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:35 a.m. Jan. 9 in the 400 block of Atwood Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Martha A. Reyes, 30, of the 5800 block of Rupert Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:08 a.m. Jan. 9 in the 5800 block of Rupert Avenue in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Roberto E.R. Perry, 20, of the 1400 block of N. Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:23 a.m. Jan. 8 in the 1400 block of N. Beale Road in Marysville on suspicion of hit and run, driving under the influence causing injury, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving without a license, failure to provide valid proof of vehicle insurance and multiple outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Michelle D. Rodriguez, 40, of Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:05 p.m. Jan. 8 in the 700 block of E Street in Marysville on suspicion of burglary, false identification to a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled substance and violation of parole. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Andrew M. Fishe, 32, of the 6200 block of Bayberry Lane, Browns Valley, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:10 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 14200 block of Indiana School Road in Oregon House on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, fleeing a police officer, evading, running a stop sign and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Adria Brambila-Silva, 32, of the 1700 block of Eighth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:47 p.m. Jan. 8 on Park Avenue at B Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher with an enhancement for a previous DUI conviction and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ruben Reyes Santtiago, 27, of the 800 block of Kimball Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:18 p.m. Jan 8 in the 900 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dustin Johnson-Young, 27, of the 1000 block of Stoneridge Drive, Turlock, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:32 p.m. Jan. 8 on Pleasant Grove Road at Howeley Road in Pleasant Grove. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.