FELONY ARRESTS

John Henry Callahan, 50, of the 1500 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:18 a.m. Jan. 10 at the 900 block of 8th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent and burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you