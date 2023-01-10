John Henry Callahan, 50, of the 1500 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:18 a.m. Jan. 10 at the 900 block of 8th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent and burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brent James Maphet, 38, of the 5800 block of Cohn Avenue, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:23 p.m. Jan. 9 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Matthew Edwin Darling, 52, of Sheridan, was arrested by the California Department of Fish and Game at 7:13 p.m. Jan. 9 on Country Club Road, on suspicion of possession of a firearm as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Guy ONeal Casey, 57, of Carmichael was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:16 p.m. Jan. 9 in Sacramento, on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joei Tyler Gonzalez, 22, of the 1100 block of Market Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:19 p.m. Jan. 9 at 10th Street and H Street, Marysville. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jessica Wagers, 40, of the 700 block of Shanghai Bend Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:49 p.m. Jan. 9 at Shanghai Bend and Stephen Way. The person was booked into Sutter County Jail.