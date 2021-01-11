FELONY ARRESTS
Joseph W. Hubbard III, 49, of the 5810 block of Feather River Boulevard, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at Feather River Boulevard and North Beale Road on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Daymein M. Stewart, 20, of the 5860 block of Cohn Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:27 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jared R. Miller, 41, of the 1340 block of Dustin Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:40 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 3300 block of East Onstott Road on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Shean A. Sutfin, 22, of Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:44 a.m. Jan. 10 in the 3310 block of Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kamaldeep K. Vasquez, 38, of the 6700 block of Larkin Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:07 a.m. Jan. 8 in the 1800 block of Allen Court, Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Thomas E. Walton, 30, of the 500 block of Evergreen Drive, Wheatland, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:10 a.m. Jan. 10 in the 910 block of 8th Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Laurie A. Rehms, 51, of the 5710 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:15 p.m. Jan. 9. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Latasha E. Hernandez, 37, of the 1300 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:14 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 880 block of Colusa Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Major S. Boprai, 40, of Corning, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:44 p.m. Jan. 8 in the 1680 block of Alicia Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.