FELONY ARRESTS
Helen Silva, 64, of the 1100 block of Nickel Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:40 p.m. Jan. 9 on Highway 99 at Messick Road in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cameron Meeks, 27, of the 100 block of Via Flores, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 10 in the 1100 block of Butte House Road in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Carolyn D. Saunders, 48, of the 1600 block of Third Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:20 a.m. Jan. 10 on Seventh Street at Fleming Avenue on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Li Hill, 46, of the e5300 block of Feather River Boulevard, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:20 a.m. Jan. 10 on Seventh Street at Fleming Avenue on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Anthony LeBlanc, 28, of the 5300 block of E. Commerce Way, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:43 a.m. Jan. 10 on Highway 99. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dawn Grimes, 41, of the 11300 block of Wilson Road, Grass Valley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:32 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 1600 block of Starr Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ingred Lampshire, 54, of the 400 block of E. 15th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:40 p.m. Jan. 10 at Tractor Supply in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, driving with a suspended license, receiving a third DUI conviction within ten years and failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.