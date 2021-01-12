FELONY ARRESTS
Ross J. Tiner, 36, of the 1800 block of Hile Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:46 p.m. Jan. 11 at his residence on suspicion of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and concealing a non-registered weapon. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Anthony B. Duran, 35, of the 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:45 a.m. Jan. 11 on suspicion of buying or receiving a known stolen vehicle. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
William J. Faunce, 41, of the 9100 block of LaPorte Road, Brownsville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:15 a.m. Jan. 10 on Frenchtown Road on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, corporal injury, and vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Ramona F. Sumait, 42, of the 5900 block of Redburn Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:47 p.m. Jan. 11 on Redburn Avenue. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.