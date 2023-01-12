DUI ARRESTS
Eddie Ibarra, 33, of the 1800 block of Ayers Avenue, Gridley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:36 p.m. Jan. 10 at the 1400 block of Upland Drive. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
DUI ARRESTS
Eddie Ibarra, 33, of the 1800 block of Ayers Avenue, Gridley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:36 p.m. Jan. 10 at the 1400 block of Upland Drive. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nicholas Smith, 34, of the 1900 block of Ramirez Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:29 p.m. Jan. 11 at Ramirez Drive and Anita Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.