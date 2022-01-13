FELONY ARRESTS
Kuljinder Shergill, 34, of the 700 block of Anna Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 700 block of Anna Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, violation of parole and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Richard Albert, 38, of the 1700 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:15 a.m. Jan. 12 on Franklin Avenue at Gray Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of two counts of grand theft, second degree burglary, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Slim Pritchett, 54, of the 400 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:05 a.m. Jan 12 in the 400 block of Garden Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of sexual battery and burglary. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sheri Hall, 32, of the 9600 block of Broadway, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:36 p.m. Jan. 12 in the 1200 block of Plumas Street in Yuba City on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and identity theft. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael Miller, 36, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at Home Depot in Yuba City on suspicion of burglary, evading, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, two counts of having one or more violent or serious crimes to obtain a strike and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Vladimir L. Huerta, 18, of the 5000 block of Western Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:23 p.m. Jan. 12 in the 1600 block of Country Club Court in Linda on suspicion of rape and sex with a minor. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.