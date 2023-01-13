Terry Duane Metz, 50, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:58 p.m. Jan. 11 at Starbucks, on suspicion of making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize and assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Veronica Renee Sanders, 31, of the 1600 block of 5th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Harpreet Arman, 41, of the 2200 block of Shady Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:51 p.m. Jan. 12 at his own residence, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kevin Baggett, 33, of the 1500 block of Rushing Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:47 p.m. Jan. 12 at Rushing Street and Joseph Street, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Toby Brill, 38, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:16 a.m. Jan. 13 at Garden Highway and Gibson Avenue, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alexia Unique Torres, 23, of the 100 block of Hudson Court, Wheatland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:59 p.m. Jan. 11 at Forty Mile Road and Plumas, Arboga. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
David Allred, 42, of the 400 block of Teegarden Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:15 a.m. Jan. 12 at his own residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Faiyaz Keval, 39, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:20 p.m. Jan. 12 at Kempton Road, Rio Oso. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.