FELONY ARRESTS

Terry Duane Metz, 50, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:58 p.m. Jan. 11 at Starbucks, on suspicion of making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize and assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail. 

Tags

