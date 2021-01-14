FELONY ARRESTS
Tharen D. Davidson, 27, of Marysville was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:40 p.m. Jan. 13 on East 13th Street on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Justin M. Ziegenmeyer, 35, of the 1000 block of Sanborn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:47 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 900 block of Market Street on suspicion of a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and a convicted felon in possession of tear gas. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kamaldeep S. Bassi, 36, homeless, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:15 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 10000 block of Highway 99 on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ricky L. Guerrero, 31, of the 6000 block of Griffith Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:34 a.m. Jan. 13 on Eighth Avenue on suspicion of robbery and threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Paul Y. B. Dearman, 47, of the 300 block of Ninth Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:59 p.m. Jan. 13 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.