FELONY ARRESTS
Christopher Robles, 40, of the 300 block of Lynn Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:06 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 300 block of Lynn Way in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and two counts of violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael Jones, 39, was arrested by the Sacramento Police Department at 6:56 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 1200 block of Marcum Road in Nicolaus on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jodi Ashby Jones, 46, of the 10100 block of Natasha Court, Nevada City, was arrested by the Sacramento Police Department at 6:56 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 1200 block of Marcum Road in Nicolaus on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joseph Martinez, 46, of the 700 block of Louise Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:37 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 700 block of Louise Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant with priors. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Guilliermo Perez-Oropeza, 32, of the 1100 block of Koch Lane, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:49 p.m. Jan. 12 in the 9800 block of Highway 99 in Live Oak on suspicion of driving a commercial vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .04 percent or higher, hit and run with property damage, failure to provide valid vehicle registration and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Christian Sandoval, 26, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:50 a.m. Jan. 13 in the 200 block of F Street in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Angelica Rodriguiez, 43, of the 4400 block of Ardmore Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:54 a.m. Jan. 13 on Olivehurst Avenue at Sixth Avenue in Olivehurst. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Candy C. Ballantine, 33, of the 3600 block of Centinella Drive, North Highlands, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:43 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 2200 block of River Oaks Boulevard in Olivehurst. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Mark R. Bell, 43, of the 1100 block of Dark Horse Way, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 14 on Lindhurst Avenue south of Erle Road in Marysville. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.